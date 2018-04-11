Where and when to watch Canada’s Stanley Cup team

Can you believe it, the Stanley Cup Playoffs start tonight?! It’s a sad day when the state of California has more teams in the playoffs than all of Canada does. It’s true. But it makes it easy to pick Canada’s team to cheer for. The other team – Toronto Maple Leafs – are loved by many we’ve heard, but then again, they’re the Maple Leafs. If Winnipeg isn’t already your favourite team, then now is the time to make it. Regularly people tell us that the Jets are their second team, and never have we heard that statement about the Leafs.

With so many more fans across the country hopping on to support the impending Whiteout – hey, maybe Mother Nature was on to something with this garbage spring across the country – we figured it made sense to let you know your local game time, and how to watch.

Game Date Home Away PT MT CT ET AT NL TV Tickets 1 Wed, Apr 11 Winnipeg Jets Minnesota Wild 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:30 SN Tickets 2 Fri, Apr 13 Winnipeg Jets Minnesota Wild 4:30 5:30 6:30 7:30 8:30 9:00 SN Tickets 3 Sun, Apr 15 Minnesota Wild Winnipeg Jets 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:30 SN Tickets 4 Tue, Apr 17 Minnesota Wild Winnipeg Jets 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:30 SN Tickets 5* Fri, Apr 20 Winnipeg Jets Minnesota Wild — — TBD — — — SN Tickets 6* Sun, Apr 22 Minnesota Wild Winnipeg Jets — — TBD — — — SN Tickets 7* Wed, Apr 25 Winnipeg Jets Minnesota Wild — — TBD — — — SN Tickets *if necessary

So now you can cheer on Canada’s obvious choice. GO JETS GO!