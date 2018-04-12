We know better than most of the Canadian NHL teams just how hard it is to not have a team playing in April. Been there, done that MANY times before. While last nights win is hardly a guarantee that the Jets will be playing come June we did want to make it easy for new fans to come enjoy the ride for as long as it does last.

Therefore we give you our Jets Top Ten Bandwagon Rules! The quick guide to know what you’re getting yourself into and what we as fellow Jets fans will be expecting from you.

#10 – It’s never to cold outside to stand in the street and cheer on your team

#9 – You will tell everyone Teemu was a Winnipeg Jet first

#8 – Tracksuits are only acceptable if being worn as part of a whiteout

#7A – You must start “go jets go” chants whenever possible

#7b – Rule #7A does not only apply to the arena

#6 – Always connect to free wifi spots

#5 – Always work hard and tip your server (this is the Winnipeg Way)

#4 – If you hear someone chanting “go jets go” you must join in

#3 – Don’t be mean with your chants, be witty (ie. Silver Medal)

#2 – Shout “True North” as loud as you can during national anthem

#1 – Always, always wear white on game day

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments section below.