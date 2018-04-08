Bring on the Whiteout

It’s been three years since the Winnipeg Jets last saw the post season, and this year, they’re poised amongst the favourites to win it all and bring the Stanley Cup to Winnipeg. They set franchise records this season in almost every category you could think of. And sure, back in 2015 they were swept by the Anaheim Ducks – but those games were all hard fought and not the blowouts you’d think.

Don’t count out the Minnesota Wild in this round. They’re a solid contender to upset the Jets and with the geographic proximity to Winnipeg, it makes this battle that much more epic. And like Blake Wheeler said 3-years ago, “get those white shirts out baby!”

As any Jets fan can attest, tickets are a hot commodity to a regular season game. Now it’s the post season and tickets for the first round are starting at $300 on third-party sites. Now consider the thought that there’s the final round, and it’s in Winnipeg. Tickets for Game 4 in the final round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs can be snatched now starting at just $11,030 per seat. As Jets fans ourselves, it’s definitely tempting to consider a game memory like that, instead of a car!

All we can say for sure is GO JETS GO!