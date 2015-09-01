Andrew Ladd has been the captain and heartbeat of the Winnipeg Jets organization since the team returned to Winnipeg. He is entering the final year of a 4 year extension he signed...
Way back in January 2014 there was speculation the St. John’s IceCaps...
It has been nearly a month since the Winnipeg Jets were swept...
JETBLAST Anaheim Ducks, 1st in West (51-24-7) at Winnipeg Jets, 8th in West...
Chicago Blackhawks Last Season: 48-28-6, 104 pts, 2nd in Central Division Playoffs: Defeated Nashville in 1st round, Defeated Minnesota in 2nd Round, Defeated Anaheim in 3rd Round, Defeated Tampa...
Time is of the essence for anyone interested in getting in on some pre-season action to pick this years Stanley Cup hopeful. Odds makers are positioning the Chicago Blackhawks...